Video Shows Teens Fleeing Scene, Hiding After Delray Beach Train Station Fire

Surveillance video released on Wednesday shows the moments after four teens allegedly set fire to a historic train station in Delray Beach, destroying it and leading to their arrest.

The video, recorded at a nearby gas station, showed the teens running into a bathroom minutes after the fire started before all of them leave the scene about 20 minutes later.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the teens are between the ages of 15 and 17 and attend Atlantic High School in the city, with one of the teens caught on camera wearing his ROTC uniform.

The teens, who police say confessed to the incident, told investigators they skipped school on Tuesday and one brought a lighter to set the fire – but when it got out of control, they fled the scene.

All four teens were released to the custody of their parents by a judge Wednesday but must wear electronic monitoring devices and cannot have contact with each other.

One firefighter suffered injuries as crews took over two hours putting out the blaze at the station, which opened in 1927 and ran until the early 1990s while being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.