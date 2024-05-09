Video shows thieves busting into Hollywood shop, stealing $15K in perfume

New surveillance video shows a group of thieves busting into a Hollywood shop and stealing around $15,000 worth of perfume.

The burglary happened back on April 2 at Perfume Outlet at 2111 N. State Road 7.

Surveillance video showed the suspects smashing their way through the front door of the business and ransacking it.

They broke open cases to get to the merchandise, leaving a major mess behind.

Hollywood Police officials said the three suspects stole around $15,000 worth of perfume and fled the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident.