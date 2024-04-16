Video shows woman knocking down menorah in front of Sunny Isles Beach Chabad

A woman was captured on surveillance cameras repeatedly pushing a large menorah outside of a Sunny Isles Beach Chabad in the latest antisemitic incident in South Florida.

Police said it happened at around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach. The video shows the woman rocking the menorah until she managed to topple it over.

This incident happened just after another antisemitic attack in Surfside. On Friday night, people in a passing car threw a soda can and a cup of water at a group of Orthodox Jewish people who were walking down the street.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League released alarming new data Tuesday on the rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called antisemitism a national emergency while sharing the numbers. Data shows there were more than 8,800 antisemitic incidents reported across the country last year, a year-over-year increase of 140% and a 321% increase from just five years ago. It's also an 873% increase from a decade ago.

More than 5,000 of those incidents last year reportedly happened after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.