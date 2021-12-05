Vigil Held on 2nd Anniversary of Slain UPS Driver Frank Ordonez

A vigil was held Sunday on the second anniversary of the murder of Frank Ordonez, a UPS driver who was caught in the middle of a jewelry heist as a hostage when two suspects hijacked the truck he was driving in 2019.

Two years since the shootout, the victim's family is still grappling with reality.

“It's been really hard to process everything and that he’s not here anymore. It’s very hard for me,” Genevieve Mariano said. “My brother passed away when I was 15-years-old. I was a child.”

Marino, comforted by others tonight at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road where Ordonez was shot and killed by police.

It’s been two years since my brothers death & there is still no justice. SAY HIS NAME FRANK ORDONEZ!!!! He deserved better!! Twitter do your thing pls!😢 pic.twitter.com/4GqSTMjrmK — genny♡ (@geneviemerino) December 5, 2021

“We’re here to remember him and we’ll be here every year to support our friends and coworkers supporting us and helping us in the grief we carry everyday,” Joe Marino, Ordonez’s step father said.

Ordonez was the driver of a UPS truck that was hijacked following the armed robbery and shootout that ended in a hail of gunfire that left four people including Ordonez, an innocent bystander and the two suspects dead in Miramar.

After the hijacking, authorities began a pursuit of the UPS truck, which sped up Interstate 75 into nearby Broward County.

After exiting the highway, the truck made its way through Pembroke Pines and Miramar with dozens of officers in pursuit. Officials said the suspects fired at officers while trying to evade authorities.

When the truck stopped in traffic at a light near Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road, the suspects opened fire on officers, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the suspects, George Piro of the FBI said in a news conference after the incident.

Along with Ordonez, Rick Cutshaw, 70, was also caught in the crossfire and died.

Suspects Ronnie Bell and Lamar Alexander were killed as well.

Investigators determined 20 law enforcement officers from several agencies opened fire.

The Ordonez family has filed suit against six agencies claiming negligence.