‘Vindictive' and ‘Manipulative': Wife of Miami-Dade officer accused of molesting 3 minors speaks

A Miami-Dade Police officer facing eight lewd and lascivious charges for allegedly molesting three minors attempted to get a bond during a court hearing on Tuesday.

If found guilty, Daniel Ramos-Aviles, who’s been an officer for about a decade, faces up to life in prison.

“I am in fear of my life because he is a vindictive person. Very manipulative. Very calculated,” said Marcella, the defendant's wife, during the officer’s Arthur hearing, where a judge heard arguments for and against setting a bond for Ramos-Aviles.

Marcella said she was shocked to learn of her husband’s allegations and told Judge William Altfield she did not want him to get a bond because she feared he could easily get a gun.

Miami-Dade Corrections Daniel Ramos-Aviles

She said he even threatened her one day if he ever caught her cheating.

“That he knew of areas where he can dump my body and there would never be evidence,” said Marcella.

Records show Ramos-Aviles was arrested back in October by his own department for allegedly molesting three children as young as six years old.

The defendant denied all the allegations and requested house arrest.

“My relationship with my brother is the best. He is a very lovable person. Caring person. He is the force that we have in our family. He unites us,” said Alexis Ramos, when describing his brother.

Pastor Stephanie Cosme also testified in court supporting Ramos-Aviles, stating she went to him for guidance including one time during a sexual abuse case not related to this one.

“You said he helped you once in a situation involving sexual abuse?” asked Natalie Snyder.

“Yes.. someone else,” responded Cosme. “I had questions and he definitely did guide me.’

After hearing from multiple people, Altfield said he worried if he granted house arrest with a GPS monitor that the defendant could remove it.

Altfield ultimately denied giving Ramos-Aviles a bond, saying “this particular defendant causes the court concern. Not only for the safety of the victim and the victims family. But also for his safety as well.”

Since the defendant has PTSD, Altfield suggested he could order extra resources for inside the jail, if requested.