A violent crash between two cars on Bird Road left one person dead early Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department, the crash took place close to 3 a.m. at Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 127th Avenue.

One male adult died in the crash, according to police, and a possible DUI subject was taken into custody.

Traffic Homicide was on the scene investigating Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.