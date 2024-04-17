Viral video shows Miami-Dade Police cruisers apparently racing each other

A viral video where three Miami-Dade Police cruisers can be seen participating in what appears to be a race between each other is catching the attention of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The video caught three MDPD police cruisers taking off at an intersection; their tires could be heard screeching as the light turned green.

NBC6 spoke with MDPD's Public Information Officer, who confirmed they're working to identify the people involved and will be taking the appropriate administrative action.

No additional information was available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.