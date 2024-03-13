Walt Disney World offering Florida residents park tickets for just $59 a day

Good news for all you Disney lovers living in Florida: you can now experience the magic of the Disney parks for a much lower price.

According to Disney’s website, they are now offering a 4-day “Discover Disney Ticket” for “just $59 per day, plus tax” and 3-day ticket for $73 per day.

These “Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets” are valid from April 2 to September 28, 2024, according to the website.

It’s also specified online that the tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive day “so you can spread out the fun!”

This deal is valid for one park per day, but there are some add-on options that can let you hop between parks by paying $40 more per ticket plus tax.

There is also an add-on option to include water parks and sports for $35 more per ticket, plus tax.

It is important to keep in mind that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is currently closed until March 17, 2024, and Disney’s Blizzard Beach is available through March 16, 2024, expecting to close for refurbishment beginning March 17. If selected, the add-on option is valid for entry to either park, whichever one is open at the time, according to the website.

The last add-on option combines the two mentioned above. By paying $55 more per ticket, plus tax, one can visit more than one park on the same day. “Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket.”

