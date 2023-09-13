Want to get the latest Covid booster? Here's where you can get one following CDC's recommendation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that everyone ages six months and older should get the updated Covid vaccine this fall.

Following the announcement, CVS said that beginning on Wednesday, updated booster doses are scheduled to start appearing in stores.

“All CVS Pharmacy locations are expected to have the vaccination in stock by early next week,” the company wrote in a news release. “Appointments for individuals aged five and above are made available at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app, and walk-ins will be accepted as individual locations receive the vaccines.”

Appointments for younger patients are expected to be made available through minuteclinic.com, the pharmacy chain said.

Walgreens will begin opening updated Covid booster appointments at some locations before they're available nationwide on Sept. 18.

Appointments for Walgreens can be scheduled by clicking here, using their app or calling 1-800-WALGREENS, the company wrote in a news release.

In addition to checking with pharmacies, health experts say you may want to contact your doctor or a local health center to ask about COVID-19 booster options.

To find the vaccination site nearest you, click here.