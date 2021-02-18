Warm, Humid Thursday Across South Florida Before Weekend Cold Front Arrives

After a work week that saw most of South Florida soaked from rain or dealing with warmer than normal temperatures, the area could be feeling more like February by the time the weekend rolls around.

First, we are right back to partly cloudy skies, low rain chances, high humidity and warm temperatures Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s with feels like temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

You will notice a breeze, so if you are heading to the beach or taking the boat out it's not as smooth as it could be. Look for a moderate rip current risk and seas running 2-4 feet. Small craft should exercise caution.

Look for another warm day on Friday, but a front will arrive late in the day - setting us up for a great weekend. Highs will still manage to hit the mid-80s Friday, but hang in there as 70s return this weekend.

Morning temperatures will be refreshing too, bottoming out in the low 60s. It will be breezy, so yet again the boating and beaching could offer up some challenges.