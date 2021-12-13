Warm Monday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

It's going to feel a lot like summer this week across South Florida with both warm temperatures and rain returning in the coming days.

Our warm and rain-free pattern continues to start off the week. Morning 70s will give way to afternoon low to mid-80s. You'll notice a decent beach breeze near the coast.

Rain chances will pick up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as a weak front drifts our way and then fizzles out. Rain chances look highest on Wednesday.

Morning temperatures will stay put in the low 70s with afternoon highs a touch cooler, topping out in the low 80s. You'll notice winds picking up a bit out of the east.

Rain chances will drift a little lower yet again Friday into Saturday before potentially ramping up again on Sunday. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the 70s and highs in the low to mid-80s.