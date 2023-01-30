Warm Monday Across South Florida With Temps Remaining High Through Week

South Florida will be feeling a lot warmer to start the work week Monday with temperatures remaining high over the course of the week.

We are starting this week off on the warm and humid side, a far cry from late last week when highs barely hit 70 degrees. Fast forward to Monday morning and temperatures are already in the low to mid-70s. Highs today will be warm too, topping out in the low-80s.

A typical high this time of the year is around 77. We are locked into this warm and humid pattern all week. Don't expect much rain as chances never exceed 10%.

A front does push through late Friday and our rain chances push into the 30-40% range for the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler with lows back to the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s.