Warm, Muggy Monday in South Florida Before Rain Chances Increase

Feels like temperatures will be the big story with highs near 90 and feels like temperatures above 100

After a weekend where rain stayed in the forecast most of the time, South Florida will get a slight break to start the work week before rain chances pick up yet again.

Look for warm and muggy conditions Monday across South Florida with only a 30% chance of a few showers and storms early and even drier by the afternoon.

Feels like temperatures will be the big story with highs near 90 and feels like temperatures above 100.

Look for a moisture surge Tuesday and Wednesday and along with it a 50% chance of showers and storms. Rain chances drop again for the end of the week. Highs remain locked into the upper 80s.

