Warm Thursday Ahead of Cold Front in South Florida

A cold front is still on track for late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Ahead of the front, expect warm, humid & breezy weather on Thursday with feels-like temps easily into the 90s.

Rain chances on Thursday during the day are at 30%, but at night, after 2am Friday morning, widespread showers & storms are likely.

Friday will be much cooler and less humid. Highs will only top out at around 79° with the northwest winds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The clouds will be stubborn along with a leftover shower or two, but bright sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.