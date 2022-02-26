first alert weather

Warm Weather, Sunny Skies to Kick Off Weekend in South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lovely weather is expected today with partly cloudy skies early giving way to bright and sunny skies.

Highs will top out in the lower 80s with just enough humidity to add on a few degrees to the feels-like temperatures.

The easterly breeze continues, so the high risk of rip currents continues too.

Sunday will still be a nice day, but a bit more unsettled with isolated showers area-wide in the morning and mainly inland in the afternoon.

Highs will once again be warm in the lower to mid-80s.

