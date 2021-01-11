Warmer Start to Work Week in South Florida Before Next Front's Arrival

After a weekend of cooler weather and dropping temperatures, South Florida woke up quite warmer Monday and may stay that way for a few days before the colder temps make their return.

The area was looking at widespread 40s to start the day on Sunday, versus widespread upper 60s to start your Monday. Afternoon temperatures will see a bounce too with numbers topping out in the upper 70s.

You'll notice a fair amount of cloud cover Monday, but very little in the way of rain.

Rain chances will rise a little, on the order of 20-30%, as a system arrives midweek. This front will trim temperatures slightly, but don't expect anything like last weekend. Highs will dip into the mid-70s with lows bottoming out in the low 60s.

A slightly stronger front is poised to roll in this weekend. This front will have a little more bite to it with highs in the low 70s and lows back to the 50s. Not much rain is expected with either front.