Warmer Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will continue to feel like summertime on Thursday, but you may not want to put those umbrellas away just yet.

Thursday morning will begin with fog and end up with sunny skies, warm highs in the mid 80s and noticeably higher humidity.

Friday and Saturday will be similar with a 10% chance for a few sprinkles.

Sunday’s rain chances are up to 20% with a weak front that brings slightly cooler and drier air for Monday and Tuesday, although some scattered showers may hang around as well both days.