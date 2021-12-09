first alert weather

Warmer Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

Sunday’s rain chances are up to 20% with a weak front that brings slightly cooler and drier air

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will continue to feel like summertime on Thursday, but you may not want to put those umbrellas away just yet.

Thursday morning will begin with fog and end up with sunny skies, warm highs in the mid 80s and noticeably higher humidity.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Friday and Saturday will be similar with a 10% chance for a few sprinkles.

Local

News You Should Know 50 mins ago

6 to Know: Miami Doctors Detail Omicron Variant, HypnoBirthing Method Explained

Broward 6 hours ago

Miramar Neighbors Outraged After Multiple Geese Killed

Sunday’s rain chances are up to 20% with a weak front that brings slightly cooler and drier air for Monday and Tuesday, although some scattered showers may hang around as well both days.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us