Warming Trend Arriving Across South Florida by End of Work Week

If you're enjoying the comfortable, seasonable weather across South Florida in recent days, you might savior Wednesday as a warming trend is on its way.

The area is seeing 60s and a few 50s early Wednesday, but the light winds make it feel quite nice outside. Afternoon numbers will hit 80 degrees, slightly below afternoon for this time of the year.

Winds being in check will make for a great boat and beach day.

If you are a fan of these comfortable conditions, take advantage of it now. Winds will switch more southerly and bring in higher humidity and mid-80s by late week and into the weekend. Feels like temperatures will likely exceed 90.

A system will remain north of us but will likely bring rain our way Sunday through at least Tuesday. The highest rain chances appear to be Monday as it stands right now.