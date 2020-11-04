Florida Gov. DeSantis Praises State's Elections Departments

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the state's election departments for what he said was a smoothly run Election Day.

"I think it's a testament to the state's performance that you, as we see chaos unfolding in some of these other battleground states where the votes may not be counted for days," DeSantis said at news conference in Tallahassee Wednesday. "People are actually looking at Florida and asking the question 'why can't these states be more like Florida?'"

DeSantis said the elections departments were able to quickly tabulate the state's 11 million ballots.

"The way Florida did it I think inspires confidence, I think that's how elections should be run," DeSantis said.

The governor also called Donald Trump's winning of Florida's 29 electoral votes a "historic victory."

Florida – President 100% reporting

DeSantis did express his disappointment with how news organizations called the state.

"You could have called it as soon as the early vote and mail ballots came in from Miami-Dade, there was no way Donald Trump was gonna lose with just that number," DeSantis said. "I understand being a little bit more cautious, let some votes come in, but by 9, 9:30, this was in the bag."