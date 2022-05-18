2 Suspects in Custody After High-Speed Police Pursuit in South Florida

Two suspects were taken into custody after a high-speed police pursuit in South Florida Wednesday evening.

Footage showed a dark-colored sedan fleeing from police and weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.

It's believed the chase began somewhere in Miami-Dade and went north into Broward.

At one point, the vehicle pulled over on the side of the road in the area of U.S. 441 and Griffin Road, and two suspects got out.

After a few moments, officers moved in and took both of them into custody.

No other information was immediately known.

