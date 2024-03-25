Police pursuit ends with reckless ATV rider arrested in Sunrise

A reckless ATV driver has been arrested in Sunrise after an intense cross-county police chase Monday afternoon.

Authorities pursued the driver by land and air with patrols from Miami-Dade to Sunrise, in Broward County.

Authorities have not yet released information on why the pursuit began, but images captured by Chopper 6 showed the ATV speeding through the streets of Miami-Dade County, crossing intersections and entering the I-95 highway until reaching Broward.

During the chase, the ATV could be seen crossing intersections without stopping and threading between vehicles.

At one point, the driver began driving in the wrong direction going northbound along I-95 while the rest of the traffic was were traveling southbound.

The chase continued for more than 30 minutes, until ending with the arrest of the suspect around 12:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.