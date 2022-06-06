Only in Dade

WATCH: Man Tackled By Security Officer After Allegedly Stealing From Brickell Store

Miami Police said the incident took place Sunday around 6 p.m. after officers responded following a call about a theft from Saks

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Video captured by Only in Dade shows a man being tackled by a loss prevention officer after allegedly stealing an item from inside a Brickell City Centre store.

Miami Police said the incident took place Sunday around 6 p.m. after officers responded following a call about a theft from Saks.

Video showed the loss prevention officer bringing the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Ruben Caicedo, to the ground and the two begin to physically fight. Caicedo appears to be holding a small hatchet during the incident and tried to hit the officer with a luggage bag.

Miami Police took Caicedo into custody, saying they found a pocket knife on him.

Caicdeo is charged with two counts of armed robbery in the theft, with the items stolen worth just over $1,200. He is being held on no bond pending a hearing.

This article tagged under:

Only in DadeBrickellstore theft
