Watch Out for Fake Rideshare Drivers: Miami-Dade Cracking Down on Unlicensed Solicitors

Getting into the car of an unlicensed rideshare solicitor can be dangerous, and investigators are trying to crack down on the illegal practice to protect consumers.

The For-Hire Transportation Team with the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works and the Miami-Dade Police Department gave NBC6 a re-enactment play-by-play of their undercover operations to catch drivers who don’t follow the law.

“We don’t know if that driver has a criminal background. We don’t know if they have a driver’s license," said Ivan Cotayo, a supervisor with Miami-Dade's Passenger Transportation Regulatory Division. "In a lot of our undercover operations, we have arrested people because they’re operating without a driver’s license, no insurance, and also they don’t have the commercial insurance that would protect you as a consumer."

There are legal rideshare options like Uber, Lyft, taxis and limousines, but with unlicensed solicitors, there’s no clear way to track them or their tag if there’s a problem.

“Since 2022, we have done 150 citations for soliciting at Miami International Airport. That means those are citations issued to drivers that have come into the airport just to solicit. They have been caught," Cotayo said. "We have also done over 20 operations that have led to more than 90 vehicles that have been impounded. We also have issued over 650 citations of unlicensed providers."

As a result of an undercover operation this Thursday, three unlicensed transportation solicitors were captured and cited, three vehicles were impounded, and three trespass warnings were issued.

There are stiff penalties for drivers who get caught operating without a commercial license, including a trespassing warning at the airport.

“When you get cited and you do something illegal and we’re going to impound your vehicle, you get two citations of $1,000," Cotayo said. "Now if you had gone to the office and applied for a limousine license, that’s a $350 license fee and $350 per vehicle that you put into service. That means with that $1,000, you could have paid for all the licenses and you still will have some cash available."

In the long run, it’s cheaper for drivers to get a legal limousine or chauffeurs license through Miami-Dade County.

Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring a lot of foot traffic to Miami International Airport, and airport officials say that could be prime time for a rise in unlicensed rideshare drivers.

“We’re expecting to equal our record-breaking year last year, with 900,000 travelers starting this Thursday through next Tuesday. 144,000 passengers per day, so it will be a busy time for the airport," said Greg Chin, a spokesperson with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department. "With that busy time, it means an increase in illegal rideshare solicitation in peak weekends like this. So we want to warn travelers, don’t accept that ride if you didn’t call for it on a rideshare app."

For the consumer looking to get to their destination, investigators want passengers to know that there are many safer options available.

“Please say no to solicitors. Do the right thing, hire a taxi, hire a limo company and do the right thing,” Cotayo said.

You can learn more about the vehicle licensing process and registration process here or here. You can also call 786-469-2300.