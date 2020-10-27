Miami-Dade County

Water Main Break Causes Flooding in Miami Lakes Neighborhood

NBC 6

A water main break caused some flooding in a Miami Lakes neighborhood Tuesday.

The 8-inch break happened in a residential community in the area of Gage Place and Cow Pen Road.

The break left parking lots and streets covered with water, though most of it had receded by late Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials said they turned off a valve and 11 households were without water while repairs were being made.

One resident said she had water halfway up her driveway.

"This morning basically we just woke up and we had a lake in front of our house," Julissa Gutierrez said. "It was just all full of water. I mean, it didn’t come inside but it was pretty high. The good thing is that it’s clean water and not dirty water."

County officials said it was caused by a natural break and the repair work should be completed sometime Tuesday.

