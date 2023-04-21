Video Shows Waterspout Dissipating After Moving Onshore at Hollywood Beach

A tornado warning was briefly issued for a portion of Broward County Friday after a waterspout moved on shore.
The waterspout moved on shore at Hollywood Beach around 12:45 p.m. and quickly dissipated, National Weather Service officials said.
"Additional waterspouts may be possible today as the atmosphere remains conducive," NWS Miami tweeted. "Waterspouts can form very quickly and also dissipate quickly as well."
The tornado warning had been issued shortly before the waterspout moved onshore.