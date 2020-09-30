2020 hurricane season

Wave in Caribbean Could Become Named Storm With No Impact to South Florida: NHC

The National Hurricane Center has given the wave a 60 percent chance of becoming a named storm in the next five days, which would be named Gamma

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tropical wave in the western Caribbean Sea could become the next named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, but is not forecast to impact South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center has given the wave a 60 percent chance of becoming a named storm in the next five days, which would be named Gamma.

Forecasters say a tropical depression could form over the weekend and a tropical storm named by Monday, but the current track has the system moving slowly to the west-northwest toward the southern part of Mexico.

Even though South Florida is not expecting direct impacts from this system, additional moisture may travel along the front and add to our unsettled pattern for next week. 

