‘We failed these kids': 911 calls reveal panic, frustration after 5 shot in Fort Lauderdale

New 911 calls reveal the panic and frustration after a group of five people including children were injured in a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Broward Gardens apartment complex in the 2900 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said a group of people were in the courtyard area of the complex when they were confronted by another group, and gunfire ensued.

Three adults and two juveniles were among the victims who were taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting.

One woman said two of her sons were hurt in the shooting, including an 11-year-old who was grazed by a bullet and a 14-year-old who had a bullet go through his leg.

Police released 911 calls Thursday that paint a picture of the panic that ensued after the shooting.

"They was outside popping fireworks and somebody just walked up and shot them," a woman tells a 911 operator in one of the calls. "One of them was shot in the leg, the other two have gone to the hospital already…the other two got shot in the arm."

"I need an ambulance," another woman tells a 911 operator in another call. "Please hurry up, my son got shot, he got shot in his leg."

The heartbreak and frustration was so deep it could be heard in one woman's voice as she spoke with a 911 dispatcher.

"They don’t see that they ain’t doing nothing but killing each other. An innocent child could get shot," she said. "What is wrong with this generation? It’s so sad that I am a parent of this generation. We failed these kids."

Police are investigating the shooting and working to find the suspect or suspects behind it.

"This is, of course, a very serious matter, and we're taking this very seriously," Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn told reporters after the shooting. "All resources of the police department have been deployed to determine the cause of this incident and identify the suspects involved as quickly as we can."