5 people injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex: Police

At least five people were shot Wednesday at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. at the Broward Gardens of Northwest 19th Street and 29th Avenue.

Police said a group of people confronted another in the courtyard area, where gunfire ensued.

Five people were taken to the hospital. Police wouldn't release details on their conditions.

#FLPD Police activity in the area of NW 19 Street and NW 29 Avenue in reference to a shooting with multiple victims. Information is preliminary at this time. PIO Liening en route. pic.twitter.com/B9ukVQGcss — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 6, 2023

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.