‘We got a boy!': Video shows woman giving birth at Miami International Airport

A mother and her newborn are healthy after the mother gave birth to a child at Miami International Airport this week.

Cellphone video shows the mother on the ground near door 3 as she delivers the baby.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday – with a crowd surrounding the mother as they helped her give birth to a baby boy.

"We got a boy!" a first responder is heard saying over dispatch.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Afterward, the mother and her child were transported to a hospital.

This isn’t the first time this has happened at MIA. Back in 2021, a mother delivered a baby girl in the airport bathroom.

Her name? Mia, right after the airport.