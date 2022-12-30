‘We Want Justice': Family of Teen Shot in Head in Deerfield Beach Pleads for Shooter to Come Forward

When Janice Dean thinks about her nephew Rickey Ferguson, one word comes to mind.

"He's just a humble young man,” Dean said. “Caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time."

According to Broward County Deputies, someone shot Ferguson in the head Wednesday afternoon at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach.

Video captured the day of the incident shows people running and screaming moments after the gun went off.

Dean said the family is heartbroken.

"We just want justice,” Dean said. "We're just asking for the prayers of the people in the neighborhood that the person who shot this young man turns themselves in."

Dean told NBC 6 her nephew is a football player at Deerfield Beach High School. Ferguson's friends saidfootball was his passion.

"He's good, he's good, that's the only thing he wanted to do, play football,” Jaziya McFadden said.

On Thursday, the community came together to discuss how to end gun violence.

"We have to get in front of this. We're always responding. We have to be more proactive so people know there's already help here,” Senior Pastor of I Am Kingdom Ministries Ron Harper said.

Ferguson's family has many questions as to why the incident occurred, but the biggest one is why?

"You're not by yourself, you know what you did, and we ask you to come forward so we can have closure for the family,” Dean said.

And she is hopeful closure is what they'll get.

“Without a doubt yes,” Dean said. “God will reveal it. It will touch their heart or someone else's because this not only happened to my nephew, it can also happen to their nephew, anyone."

The Broward Sheriff's Office has not yet released any information on a possible suspect or motive.

The City of Deerfield Beach is offering support to Deerfield Beach High school students and any community members with mental health counseling at the Johnny L. Tigner Community Center.