‘We will take it to the next level': Only in Dade partners with Miami Dade College for digital media program

Only in Dade is bringing its social media brand to Miami Dade College.

The Only in Dade profile, which has over a million followers on Instagram, and is known for its humorous, cultural and viral stories will be giving students at all MDC campuses an opportunity to shine.

“The team works hard, but this with MDC and Only in Dade, I think we will take it to the next level," said Lenny Carter, founder of Only in Dade

On Monday, Emilio Estefan -- a graduate of MDC -- and Only in Dade announced their partnership with the college.

“If you live in a free country you can do whatever you want," said Estefan to a room full of students. “I think as a minority, it is important to have a chance. Doesn’t matter what you are. We are proving to people we are qualified to do things.”

MDC is one of the most diverse colleges in the nation, with 167 nationalities and 63 languages represented in its student body.

The idea behind the program is to offer journalism majors a unique opportunity to develop their marketing and social media storytelling skills.

Students will also get an internship and mentorship from Only in Dade leaders where they can even showcase their talent on the platform and learn how the pros get it done.

The partnership hopes to develop raw talent.

“We're helping our students to get jobs in the future," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The partnership is already up and running.