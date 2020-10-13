first alert weather

Weak Front's Arrival Brings Drop in Rain Chances, Humidity in South Florida

Humidity won't crash but values will also be down considerably from Monday

After a soggy start to the work week, South Florida will see some slight relief for the middle of the week thanks to the arrival of a weak front bringing a drop in rain chances and temperatures.

The front is pushing through South Florida, but don't expect a huge drop in temperatures for your Tuesday as highs climb to near 90.

These are above average temperatures, but down from the record breaking low to mid-90s on Monday. Humidity won't crash but values will also be down considerably from Monday.

Look for another pleasant, bright day Wednesday before the humidity comes back later this week. Another front will work into South Florida this weekend, bringing higher rain chances and a stiff breeze.

