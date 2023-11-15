Weather safety tips amid floods across South Florida

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), areas of Miami-Dade and Broward are under a flood watch until Thursday morning.

The Miami-Dade Department of Emergency Management (DEM) is offering tips to keep your community safe amid these conditions.

You can protect your home from flooding by moving valuables inside and moving electrical appliances above flood levels.

The DEM also emphasizes that it's not safe to drive or walk into flood water.

Residents are urged to never drive or walk around road barriers or through any large puddles, as hidden debris could sit under the surface -- which could hurt you or disable your vehicle.

If you are driving and come across a flooded road, DEM says you should turn around, as more than half of the deaths from flooding each year occur in vehicles.

The department also says to not underestimate the power of water -- as six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

Stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires as electrocution is another major killer in floods, according to Miami Dade's DEM.

Electrical current can travel through water and downed power lines should be reported to Florida Power and Light's customer service number at (305) 442-8770.