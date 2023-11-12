Weird laws: It was once illegal to parachute on Sundays if you were an unwed woman. Here are some of Florida's strangest laws.

Florida has some weird laws that many people may not know about but they're there, waiting for someone to break them.

Some are common sense, some are outdated and most are just bizarre.

Here are some of the most notable:

Feeding Gators

Alligators and crocodiles that call Florida home have to eat, right? Well not with the help of humans.

A Florida law that's been on the books for years prohibits people from feeding gators or crocs in the wild, with some exceptions.

Adultery

Adultery may be immoral, but did you know it could also be illegal?

A Florida law says living in an open state of adultery is a misdemeanor offense in the eyes of the law.

Balloon Releases

Balloon releases may be a fun way to celebrate a birthday or wedding, but lawmakers in Florida know they pose a danger to the environment and wildlife. That's why there's a law that regulates them.

You cannot release 10 or more balloons at a time, unless they are biodegradable, are hot air balloons, are released indoors, or are part of a meteorological project.

Violators face a $250 fine.

You can request special permission for a balloon release of 10 or more but must petition the circuit court in your county.

Reporting Fire

You may not have started a fire, but a Florida law requires you to report it, under certain conditions.

That applies if the person "knows that he or she is under an official, contractual, or other legal duty to control or combat the fire" or the fire "was started lawfully by the person or with his or her assent and was started on property in his or her custody or control."

Florida Souvenirs

If you're going to sell a souvenir or other item "From Florida" you better make sure it's actually from Florida.

A state law says a seller cannot claim that souvenirs are "From Florida" or "Fresh From Florida" unless they are registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Being Annoying

Hard to believe but there's a law in Florida against being annoying.

"All nuisances that tend to annoy the community, injure the health of the citizens in general, or corrupt the public morals are misdemeanors of the second degree," the law reads.

Keep that in mind the next time you want to talk politics at Thanksgiving.

Pedal Your Own Bike

A Florida law sets a number of regulations for riding bicycles, but one aspect is a little bizarre.

The law says you cannot be pulled by a vehicle if you are on a bicycle or roller skates, and also says you can't be pulled while you're on a "toy vehicle or sled."

Do they sell sleds in Florida?

Big Booze Bottles

Just as there are a number of rules for bicycles, there are also plenty for booze.

One part of the Florida law pertains to the size of wine and champagne containers.

Specifically, it's illegal for a person to sell wine in an individual container holding more than 1 gallon, unless it's in a reusable container holding 5.16 gallons.

Water Ski Safety

With so much water in Florida, it's only natural that there are plenty of laws about water safety.

One of those laws prohibits water skiing while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, which sounds pretty common sense, but this is Florida after all.

Sleeping in Hair Salons

Next time you're getting your hair done, you may want to think twice about taking a nap.

A Florida law makes it illegal for a woman to sleep while under a hair dryer in a hair salon, and allows for a fine for the salon owner.

Local Laws

There are a number of local laws that can be enforced, depending on where you are in Florida.

In Miami, it is unlawful for employees or entertainers in dance halls or ball rooms to mingle or fraternize with customers unless they are providing dance instruction.

In Satellite Beach, wearing an outfit of liquid latex or body paint is considered nude and not allowed in public.

Cities like Pensacola ban lap dances, even when the dancers are fully-clothed.

Also in Pensacola, you can be fined for rolling a barrel down the street. The fine varies based on what is actually inside the barrel.

In Destin, it is illegal to ride a bicycle through a cemetery.

Chickens are a proteected species in the Florida Keys.

Old Laws

There are some outdated Florida laws that are so bizarre they're worth mentioning.

At one point, it was apparently illegal to sing in Florida while wearing a swimsuit or bikini.

It was also illegal for an unmarried woman to parachute on Sundays in Florida until that law was struck down in 2005.

And stealing a horse in Florida used to be punishable by hanging, though the hanging part is no longer enforceable under the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishments. It's now punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.