Weston Mayor Recovering After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

A city in Broward County is now watching as their mayor deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on a personal level.

A city official confirmed to NBC 6 that Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer has tested positive for the virus after a report was published from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The official did not confirm Stermer’s condition at this time.

“You all know me well enough and while I may have tested positive for COVID-19 it will not stop me — it may slow me down a bit as I did fall off the face of the planet but I am back,” Stermer wrote in an email to city employees published by the paper.

Stermer becomes the second mayor of a South Florida city who has come public with the news of their diagnosis – after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced he recently had finished his quarantine and returned to work after confirming his positive test.

Elected in 2012 for the first time, Stermer currently serves as the President of the Broward League of Cities.