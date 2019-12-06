Broward

Lockdown Lifted at 3 Weston Schools After Possible Threat Reported

Officials from the city of Weston posted on social media that Cypress Bay High School had been placed on a Code Red lockdown while both Falcon Cove and Manatee Bay Elementary schools were placed on Code Yellow.

A school in Weston was placed on lockdown as a precaution after unconfirmed reports of a bomb threat.

Officials from the city of Weston posted on social media that Cypress Bay High School had been placed on a Code Red lockdown while both Falcon Cove and Manatee Bay Elementary schools were placed on Code Yellow.

BSO deputies and officers from the Threat Assessment Unit were on the scene after what they said was a text and email threat, but have not confirmed what the threat says.

Officials lifted the lockdown shortly before 2 p.m., but did not release any additional details.

