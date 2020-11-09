Wet Weather Remains Across South Florida for Days After Eta's Arrival

While Tropical Storm Eta has already made landfall in the Florida Keys overnight, South Florida will feel drenched for days to come due to the effects of the system.

Eta continues to move to the west and we should see marginal improvement for your Monday. Hurricane warnings have dropped for the Keys along with the storm surge watches and warnings.

In addition, hurricane watches have dropped as well, just leaving South Florida under a tropical storm warning. Flood watches remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

With that said, look for tropical storm force wind gusts to continue for your Monday with bands of heavy rain on top of the foot of rain some of us have seen since Sunday. Highs will push into the low 80s.

Rain chances continue to drop this week with the warmth returning. Winds should be much calmer by late week.