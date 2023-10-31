What channel to watch the Miami-Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs in Germany on Sunday morning

If you're wondering what channel to watch the Miami Dolphins game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning at 9:30 AM ET, don't worry, you're already in the right direction.

If you don't have the NFL Network and you live in Miami-Dade or Broward counties, you can watch the Dolphins-Chiefs locally right here on NBC6.

This matchup is the first time Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill faces his old team. Hill spent 6 seasons with the Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl the year before moving to Miami.

“I’m just excited to play against my old brothers,” Hill said. "It’s just like if you’re in high school and you move to a different city, it’s still ball. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all year, and that’s have fun, help lead this team, and create opportunities for whoever. I’m still going to be the same old Cheetah, baby."

Hill has a league-leading 1,014 receiving yards this season, and if he can maintain that pace, he'll make history by becoming the first receiver to top 2,000 yards. He has 2,724 yards since joining Miami, the most ever by a player in his first 25 games with a team in the Super Bowl era.

The Dolphins have a bye after their showdown with the Chiefs in Frankfurt.