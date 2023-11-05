What is ‘Miami math'? Local creator puts a 305-friendly spin on TikTok's ‘girl math' trend

If you have TikTok, you've probably heard of girl math... and boy math... and maybe even dog math.

Well, here in the 305, we have our very own "Miami math" too. But what is it?

"Miami Math is telling your friends you're already on the way when you're really just getting out of the shower," said Josue Alvarez in his now-viral "Miami math" video.

The video, which has amassed 752k views on Instagram and another 94k on TikTok, breaks down examples of the crazy calculations that many of us in South Florida are guilty of making at one time or another.

"It's actually a trending trend on TikTok where they say girl math and boy math," he told NBC6. "So I figured, hey, Miami has math. What are some examples of Miami Math? And boom, that was the inception of that video."

The "girl math" trend is one in which women poke fun at their own spending habits by finding wild ways to justify almost any purchase, from everyday things like $5 coffees to big-ticket items like concert tickets.

A proud Cuban-American, Alvarez says he got inspired by his Hialeah upbringing to make the trend relatable for those of us here in the Magic City.

"Listen," he told NBC6. "I saw this day in and day out. The nice *** (BMW) 7 Series or Benz parked outside of abuelita's efficiency."

In some examples, his video pokes fun at the seemingly lavish lifestyle he says some Miamians like to present, especially on social media.

"Miami math is living in an efficiency, but driving a seven series Beamer," Alvarez said in his video. "Miami Math is not having enough money to make rent, but somehow having enough for bottle service."

The video also teases at the way many of us will complain about a 30-40 minute drive, but gladly make a 4-hour trip to Orlando.

"Miami math is driving four hours to Orlando, but considering Fort Lauderdale way too far," he says in his video.

"Why are you gonna go 40 minutes over, 30 minutes over, when you have everything you would want here?" Alvarez told NBC6. "You know in Orlando, you got Disney, you got the springs, you got all this other stuff."

Do you have your own examples of Miami math to share? Connect with us on social media here to leave a comment.