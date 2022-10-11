What is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at Schools Across South Florida

Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. The hoax took place at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties including West Broward High School, Miami Central High School, Reagan Senior High, and others.

Broward School Board officials said law enforcement responded to several reports of threats to campuses which caused lockdowns. The schools were later given the all-clear.

Miami-Dade School Board officials said reports of an active shooter were false, and it appeared to be a hoax threat being called in about several schools.

Though no one was injured in the swatting incident, it created a scare in the community, causing large groups of parents to gather outside of their children's schools after hearing the lockdown reports.

Here's what you need to know about the dangerous hoax:

What is a swatting call?

"Swatting" is a hoax that involves making false 9-1-1 calls to provoke large responses by law enforcement groups, such as SWAT teams — hence the name.

According to the FBI, "swatters" often make fake reports of hostages about to be executed or bombs about to go off.

These calls place the community in danger as responders rush to the scene, taking them away from real emergencies, the FBI said. The officers and first responders are placed in danger as unsuspecting residents may try to defend themselves.

How and why did swatting begin?

According to the Anti-Defamation League, these calls are often made to a target's residence or place of work to harass and intimidate them.

Though the FBI has been aware of swatting for over a decade, the ADL says it appears to be on the rise in recent years.

Swatting garnered attention in online communities associated with video games. According to the ADL, some gamers targeted their rivals by calling 9-1-1 during an opponent's live stream so they could watch online while a SWAT team conducted a raid on the victim.

Is swatting a felony?

In the state of Florida, swatting is considered a third-degree felony when the swatter knowingly gives false information to a law enforcement official about the alleged commission of a capital felony.

However, if the swatter is knowingly giving false information about the alleged commission of a crime that is not a capital felony, they are committing a first-degree misdemeanor.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has reaction from students and parents after the calls were made to several schools in the county.