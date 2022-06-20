What to Know About COVID Vaccines for Babies, Toddlers in South Florida

With the news that the U.S. opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers this past weekend, those across South Florida are wondering when they can get doses for their small child.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids as young as six months old. On Saturday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them for that age group.

While vaccines are expected to arrive at pediatricians, hospitals and select pharmacies across the country this week, it could take longer in Florida since the state did not preorder any of the vaccines from the federal government.

The White House said on Friday that doctors in Florida will be able to directly order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government, after Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would not order and distribute the shots in the state.

Federal officials believe most parents of young children plan to get their kids vaccinated at their pediatrician's office, rather than pharmacies or hospitals.

WHERE YOU CAN GET THE VACCINE

Pediatrician offices and hospitals will be distributing the vaccine along with select federally funded health centers and retail pharmacies currently enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Publix, Southeastern Grocers (including Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys Supermarkets), Walmart, Costco and Kroeger Co. are among locations that will be providing the vaccine.

Walmart and Southeastern Grocers are planning to administer the vaccine to kids as young as three years old in Florida.

Parents will need to monitor websites at pharmacies and stores for updates on when they can begin registering their children for the vaccines.

To check Southeastern Grocers locations, click here for Winn-Dixie and click here for Fresco y Mas. To monitor Walmart locations, click here.

CVS and Walgreens will also be administering the vaccine, with CVS giving it to kids as young as 18 months of age and Walgreens giving it to kids as young as three years old.

To check CVS, click on this link. For Walgreens, click on this link.