What weather can you expect on Christmas Day in South Florida? Here's a full breakdown

Christmas and the start of Hanukkah will offer up a few showers as moisture levels creep higher, but a washout is not in the forecast.

After an unseasonably cool weekend, temperatures will begin to rebound back into the upper 70s.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

We anticipate partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs near 79.

Rain chances remain low today and then slightly increase for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to near 20%.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

A persistent east wind will keep an elevated rip current risk along our beaches.

The start of Kwanzaa on Thursday looks partly cloudy and warm.

Temperatures every day gradually warm up eventually peaking to near 80 late in the week.