What's open and what's closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in South Florida

With Christmas right around the corner, you might want to check the list of what stores are open (and closed) twice.

From retail to grocery chains, many companies across the U.S. close early on Christmas Eve and shut their doors entirely on Christmas Day — while others opt to cut back hours. But there are also a handful of businesses that stay open on the holiday.

Before you run out the door this Christmas — whether it's to buy last-minute gifts or simply get out of the house — it's wise to double-check operating hours, which can range by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for spots in your neighborhood online.

What major supermarkets, like Costco and Target, are open on Christmas Eve?

Walmart: Open 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Target: Open 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Costco: Reduced hours; many stores are open from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Publix: Open 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Winn-Dixie: Open 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Aldi: Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Open 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sedanos: Open from 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Bravo: Open special hours.

President: Open special hours

Pharmacies and Convenience Stores:

What major pharmacies are open on Christmas Eve?

CVS/Navarro: Open, at some locations with special hours.

Walgreens: Open, at some locations with special hours.

7Eleven: Open

Circle K: Open

Wawa: Open

Are banks open on Christmas Eve?

Some banks are open until noon and others may close even earlier, like Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. It's a good idea to check your local branch for exact hours.

Are malls open on Christmas Eve?

Most malls in South Florida are open on Dec. 24, though hours may be reduced.

What major chains are open on Christmas Day?

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day — and reopen at 6 a.m. Dec. 26.

Most Target stores will be closed on Christmas and reopen at 7 a.m. Dec. 26. You can check location hours here.

All Costco warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day.

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on Christmas, but some non-24 locations may be closed or have reduced hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double-check local hours online.

Most Walgreens stores will have adjusted hours of 9am-5pm on Christmas Day. All 24-hour locations will continue to remain open. You can double-check local hours here.

Many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas, but hours can vary — with the company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season. It's best to check ahead online.

Most McDonald’s locations in the U.S. are open on holidays like Christmas, but hours vary by location. Consumers can use the chain’s online store locator to confirm.

Most 7-Eleven stores are open 24/7 (including on Christmas), but some locations’ hours can vary.

What about other grocery, convenience, and retail stores on Christmas Day?

ALDI: Stores are closed.

Home Depot: Stores are closed.

IKEA: Stores are closed.

Lowe's: Stores are closed.

Macy's: Stores are closed.

Publix: Stores are closed.

Sam's Club: Stores are closed.

Sprouts Farmer's Market: Stores are closed.

Trader Joe's: Stores are closed.

Whole Foods: Stores are closed.

Are banks open on Christmas Day?

Banks are closed for the federal holiday, including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Citibank and others. ATMs and online services will be available for urgent transactions.

Are malls open on Christmas Day?

Most shopping malls in South Florida will be closed on Dec. 25. Some may have reduced hours.

What about transportation, offices and libraries in Broward and Miami-Dade?

In Miami-Dade County, Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on Sunday hours. Metrolink service will not be available.

In Broward County, transit buses will operate on Sunday schedules.

County and city offices, libraries and courthouses are closed for Christmas.