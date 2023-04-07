What's Open, What's Closed on Easter Sunday in South Florida

Sunday, many people across South Florida will be celebrating the Easter holiday - and while you may think that means nothing will be open, there are some locations you can go if you need any last-minute items.

From supermarkets to malls to even mass transit, here's a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Easter across the area.

Supermarkets

Open: Winn Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Sedano's, Big Lots (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Milam's, Trader Joe's (until 5 p.m) and Whole Foods

Closed: Publix and Aldi

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Retail Stores and Pharmacies

Open: BJ's Wholesale Club, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS/Navarro

Closed: Costco and Target

Malls

Open: Aventura Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Dolphin Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m), Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sawgrass Mills (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Closed: Coral Square, Dadeland Mall, The Falls, Miami International Mall, Westfield Broward Mall and Westland Mall

Mass Transit

Services in both Miami-Dade (Metrorail, Metromover and Metrobus) along with Broward County Transit will operate on a regular schedule. Tri-Rail will run on a holiday schedule.

Libraries