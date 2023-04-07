Easter

What's Open, What's Closed on Easter Sunday in South Florida

While you may think nothing will be open, there are some locations you can go if you need any last-minute items.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday, many people across South Florida will be celebrating the Easter holiday - and while you may think that means nothing will be open, there are some locations you can go if you need any last-minute items.

From supermarkets to malls to even mass transit, here's a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Easter across the area.

Supermarkets

  • Open: Winn Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Sedano's, Big Lots (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Milam's, Trader Joe's (until 5 p.m) and Whole Foods
  • Closed: Publix and Aldi
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Retail Stores and Pharmacies

  • Open: BJ's Wholesale Club, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS/Navarro
  • Closed: Costco and Target

Malls

  • Open: Aventura Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Dolphin Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m), Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sawgrass Mills (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • Closed: Coral Square, Dadeland Mall, The Falls, Miami International Mall, Westfield Broward Mall and Westland Mall

Mass Transit

  • Services in both Miami-Dade (Metrorail, Metromover and Metrobus) along with Broward County Transit will operate on a regular schedule. Tri-Rail will run on a holiday schedule.

Libraries

  • All libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward will be closed Sunday.

This article tagged under:

EasterSouth Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us