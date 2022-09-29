Where Ian Ranks Among Strongest Hurricanes in History to Hit Florida

With winds at 150 miles per hour at landfall along Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state.

Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees at landfall in Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, tying it for the fourth-strongest hurricane ever to strike Florida.

Hurricane Charley in 2004, which made landfall in nearly the exact same spot, and the 1919 hurricane in the Florida Keys also had winds of 150 mph at landfall.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hurricane Michael had winds of 160 mph when it struck in Florida's panhandle in Mexico Beach. Hurricane Andrew had winds of 165 mph when it struck southern Miami-Dade County in 1992.

The strongest hurricane to hit Florida was the Labor Day hurricane in 1935, which had winds of 180 mph when it struck the Florida Keys.