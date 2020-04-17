Where to Donate Items During Pandemic

Sanitizing homes to keep the coronavirus at bay has given many people a jump on spring cleaning. But, the question of what to do with all the clutter may remain.

While the pandemic may have closed many businesses across Florida and the nation, charitable organizations across South Florida are still accepting donations for those in need during the crisis.

Goodwill

Goodwill stores have temporarily closed their doors due to the pandemic, but its donation trailers remain open for business.

Items can still be donated at trailers from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Only one employ is scheduled to handle pick-ups and drop offs.

Goodwill urges donators to check the website’s Dos and Don’ts of donating.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is shifting its focus from donations to providing food and shelter to those in need.

The charitable organization says it is working on finding alternative solutions, like mobile food service and deliveries.

You can contact your local Salvation Army for information on donations, but the charitable organization says financial contributions allow the group to respond more quickly.