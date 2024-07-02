The ultimate guide on where to watch fireworks during Fourth of July in South Florida

Fourth of July is around the corner, and if you're wondering where you should watch a spectacular fireworks show, NBC6 has got you covered.

No matter where in South Florida you find yourself this Independence Day, we have a list of where you can catch a glimpse of the fireworks.

Here is a list of places to watch firework shows this Thursday throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County:

Fourth of July Bayfront Park Celebration

The Fourth of July celebration at Bayfront Park has food vendors, live music, and friendly competition.

The annual event kicks off at 4 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m., ending with a grand fireworks display.

The event will be held at 455 Brand Bay Drive Key Biscayne, FL 33149 and is free to the public.

Fourth of July BBQ at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne's Fourth of July BBQ promises a sizzling good time with delicious food, festive entertainment and a fireworks display.

Indulge in a spread of grilled favorites at the full buffet, listen to live music and enjoy a special appearance by Jack Arnold, an internationally renowned BBQ expert.

The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at 455 Brand Bay Drive Key Biscayne, FL 33149.

Tickets start at $150 per adult for general admission, $130 for young adults and $75 for children (ages 3-13).

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at the Biltmore Hotel

The City of Coral Gables and The Biltmore Hotel are teaming up once more to host their annual Fourth of July event.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134.

Enjoy a pre-show patriotic performance by the Navy Band Southeast and end your night with a dazzling fireworks display.

A free shuttle service will be operating from Coral Gables City Hall and Museum Garage, with drop-off ending at 8:15 p.m. and return shuttles running throughout the evening.

This event is free to the public.

Independence Day Fireworks and Patriotic Concert at Lummus Park

Celebrate the Fourth of July with an oceanfront performance by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Symphony Orchestra and Alumni Division singers.

The performance will take place before and during the City of Miami Beach's annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

The performance will take place at Lummus Park at 1130 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. with the fireworks display going off at 9:00 p.m. Make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chair for comfy lawn seating.

This event is free to the public.

Independence Day Celebration by the Bay

At the FIU Biscayne Campus, enjoy a community celebration on July 4th.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature fun activities for the whole family to enjoy before a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

There will be a number of food trucks, area for kids to play, and a karaoke stage.

The event will be held at 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL 33181 and is free to the public.

City of Hialeah Independence Day Celebration

The city of Hialeah will be hosting their annual Fourth of July event with live music and food trucks followed by a firework show.

This event takes place at Milander Park at 4800 Palm Ave. Hialeah FL33012 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to the public.

Race to the 4th: Independence Day Celebration

The City of Homestead's annual Race to the 4th: Independence Day Celebration returns Thursday that will feature an amazing fireworks show that is timed to patriotic and pop favorites.

The event will start at 7 p.m. at Homestead Miami Speedway at One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Homestead, FL 33035.

Go and enjoy a free family-friendly evening with food vendors, live music and exciting rides and attractions for the kids.

4th of July Spectacular in Las Olas

Celebrate Independence Day at the City of Fort Lauderdale's free 4th of July Spectacular.

The festivities start at noon at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

The event will feature a patriotic extravaganza in Las Olas Oceanside Park and on Fort Lauderdale Beach featuring live bands, beach games, contests, and a dazzling fireworks display.

Fort Lauderdale will be hosting an event featuring a Kid’s Zone with inflatable water slides, offering endless fun for the little ones.

The celebration heats up with live music and entertainment from the iconic R&B group En Vogue and leads up to a stunning fireworks display on the beach at 8:45 p.m.

4th of July Star-Spangled Spectacular Celebration on Hollywood Beach

This annual July 4th event will feature entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., and a dazzling offshore fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

The event will be held at the Hollywood Beach Theatre at 200 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33020.

Fourth of July Celebration in Coral Springs

Enjoy live music and dance the night away to hits from Remix Band before a sparkling fireworks display at 8:45 p.m.

The event will be held at Mullins Park located at 10000 Ben Geiger Drive, Coral Springs, 33065.

Attendees can enjoy a range of family-friendly activities starting at 5 p.m. and savor the variety of food trucks that will be on site.

This event is free to the public.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular in Pompano Beach

Get ready for a night of fun, family and friends at the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular in Pompano Beach.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Fisher Family Pier located at 222 N Pompano Beach Blvd,

Drew from Y100 will host this years event and the night will end with a fireworks display at about 9 p.m.

Parking at the Pier Parking Garage will be $20 and is cash only.

July 4th Celebration in Miramar

Celebrate our Nation's Independence in the City of Miramar on Monday, July 4th at Miramar Regional Park from 7 - 9 p.m.

Enjoy music by their DJ, food trucks, food and novelty vendors, and a kids zone while you await a spectacular fireworks show.

The event will be held at Miramar Regional Park located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027 and is free to the public.