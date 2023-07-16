Which Florida beaches are better — the West or East coast? FIU expert ‘Dr. Beach' explains

A beach expert from Florida International University commented on the age-old question: which Florida beaches are better – those on the West or East coast?

Dr. Stephen Leatherman, aka ‘Dr. Beach’, explained that it depends on what you’re looking for in a beach.

The name 'Dr. Beach' was given to him by his students at the University of Maryland, College Park, when he taught a course called 'Waves and Beaches'.

"The students couldn't remember my name, so they started calling me "Dr. Beach," which was picked up by a local reporter who attended one of the classes, and he broadcast it to the point that the president of the university at that time started calling me 'Dr. Beach'," he said.

We asked ‘Dr. Beach,’ to compare the Florida beaches.

“If you like the sand, the sand is clearly better on the West coast of Florida – the southwest coast of Florida,” he explained.

The sand on the West Coast is softer and whiter, keeping it cool even when the sun is beaming on it. On the East coast, the sand is rougher and darker, which can make it uncomfortably hot to step on.

However, if you prefer waves, “they don’t have much waves over there,” he said.

South Beach

“Usually the waves [on the West Coast] are measured in inches, unless there’s a tropical storm coming,” Dr. Beach said.

The water is also shallower on the West Coast, making it safer for children, he said.

The waves that come from the Atlantic Ocean are significantly higher, so if you’re looking to go surfing – the East coast is better, he explained.

The wind on the East coast drives the waves, Dr. Beach said, leading to better surf and a cool breeze, too.

The East coast also has bigger sand dunes than the West, he said.

“In fact, first time I went to Clearwater I didn’t see, the parking lot – there was the beach. There was no sand dunes at all,” he added.

Environmental issues plague both of Florida’s coastlines, but Dr. Beach explained that the flesh-eating bacteria associated with the southeast coast is not much of a threat.

“I’ve heard some reports about that but I’ve never known any cases so I don’t think people should worry so much,” he noted.

On the other hand, red tide, which has been found on the southwest coast, is “much more serious,” Dr. Beach said.

Red tide is toxic algae that colors the water red, kills marine life and can make humans sick.

The Gulf coast also gets colder during the winter, whereas the Atlantic coast of Florida stays warm all year. If you’re looking to go swimming throughout the colder months, the east coast would be more suitable, he said.

This also means that different types of marine life, like sharks, habituate different coasts. Whereas great white sharks are more often found in cold water, bull and tiger sharks are considered tropical, Dr. Beach said.

However, neither coast has significantly more or less sharks than the other, he added.

"I think it balances out. The number one shark bite beach is New Smyrna in Florida, but these are small 5-to-6-foot sharks — spinners and black tips who are mistakenly biting people — no one ever seriously injured.”

Dr. Beach’s personal favorite beach happens to be on the East Coast – at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

“Plenty of parking, lots of open space, and of course a beautiful lighthouse,” he said about the beach.

If you still can't decide which coast works better for your beach-going needs, go to the Florida Keys for a mix of all of the above.

You can take the Overseas Highway to sample the Gulf, the Atlantic, Hawk Channel, and Florida Bay, as well as both white sand beaches and rocky shores.