‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective

A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week.

The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.

"Who cares another dead cop probably against gun control," the message read, in part. "Cops exist for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop when one of theirs goes down."

The firefighter also mentioned the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and police officers who'd died from COVID-19.

"How many idiots I had to transport with honor guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they were all too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated," the message read. "All cops are for is protecting the rich property owners and the status quo. Everything else is a farce. F--- the police."

In a statement Thursday, Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said the department is aware of the message and the firefighter has been relieved of duty.

"We have been made aware of a message that has been circulating regarding a written statement posted by one of our members," Zahralban's statement read. "At this time, we are conducting an investigation into the statements that were made and the individual has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation."

Zahralban added that the department doesn't share the views and beliefs in the message and that they don't reflect the department's values.

"As public safety professionals, police officers and firefighters depend on one another to ensure our mutual safety. It is the foundation of our working relationship and the source of our respect for one another," his statement read. "We continue to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, alongside the Echaverry Family and the entire Miami-Dade Police Department during this difficult time."

Multiple sources told NBC 6 that others in the chat filed a complaint against the firefighter.

The comments have already garnered outrage from law enforcement in the community, including Tommy Reyes, the president of the Miami police officers' union.

"These comments are disgusting and lead me to worry for the safety of our members, fearing that this fire fighter may not assist one of our members the way he should," Reyes said in a letter. "I have forwarded the information to internal affairs and the Chief of Police. I requested that an investigation be opened on this person and for the safety of our members he be removed from duty pending the investigation. I want to remind our members that this person's statement does not reflect the feelings of all of our fire department brothers and sisters."