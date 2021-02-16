Widespread Water Outages After Broward County Pumps Hit by Lightning

Broward County's main pump station was struck by lightning Tuesday, causing water outages to thousands of households in several cities.

Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point and Pompano Beach were among the cities that reported outages. Three of the county's water pumps were down.

A statement from Deerfield Beach said around 8,000 households are on the county's water system.

Officials are expected to issue a boil water notice once service is restored. Residents are advised to boil water that is intended for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing your teeth and more.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

